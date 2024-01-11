The Lindenwood Lions (6-7, 0-0 OVC) face a fellow OVC squad, the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-8, 0-0 OVC), on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at Show Me Center. The game will begin at 8:30 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Lindenwood vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Lindenwood Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lindenwood Players to Watch

  • Keenon Cole: 17.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Darius Beane: 13.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jeremiah Talton: 7.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Colin Ruffin: 4.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jaylon McDaniel: 6.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Southeast Missouri State Players to Watch

  • Rob Martin: 10.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Aquan Smart: 9.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Adam Larson: 10.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Braxton Stacker: 7.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • TJ Biel: 7.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lindenwood vs. Southeast Missouri State Stat Comparison

Southeast Missouri State Rank Southeast Missouri State AVG Lindenwood AVG Lindenwood Rank
294th 69.5 Points Scored 67.5 319th
274th 74.7 Points Allowed 71.5 196th
297th 33.7 Rebounds 33.0 320th
192nd 9.1 Off. Rebounds 8.0 273rd
213th 7.2 3pt Made 4.7 353rd
177th 13.5 Assists 8.2 361st
290th 13.2 Turnovers 11.6 164th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.