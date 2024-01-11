The Lindenwood Lions (6-7, 0-0 OVC) face a fellow OVC squad, the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-8, 0-0 OVC), on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at Show Me Center. The game will begin at 8:30 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

Lindenwood vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Information

Lindenwood Players to Watch

Keenon Cole: 17.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

17.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Darius Beane: 13.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Jeremiah Talton: 7.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Colin Ruffin: 4.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

4.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaylon McDaniel: 6.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

Southeast Missouri State Players to Watch

Rob Martin: 10.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Aquan Smart: 9.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Adam Larson: 10.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Braxton Stacker: 7.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK TJ Biel: 7.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Lindenwood vs. Southeast Missouri State Stat Comparison

Southeast Missouri State Rank Southeast Missouri State AVG Lindenwood AVG Lindenwood Rank 294th 69.5 Points Scored 67.5 319th 274th 74.7 Points Allowed 71.5 196th 297th 33.7 Rebounds 33.0 320th 192nd 9.1 Off. Rebounds 8.0 273rd 213th 7.2 3pt Made 4.7 353rd 177th 13.5 Assists 8.2 361st 290th 13.2 Turnovers 11.6 164th

