Lindenwood vs. Southeast Missouri State January 11 Tickets & Start Time
The Lindenwood Lions (6-7, 0-0 OVC) face a fellow OVC squad, the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-8, 0-0 OVC), on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at Show Me Center. The game will begin at 8:30 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Lindenwood vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Lindenwood Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lindenwood Players to Watch
- Keenon Cole: 17.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Darius Beane: 13.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jeremiah Talton: 7.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Colin Ruffin: 4.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaylon McDaniel: 6.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Southeast Missouri State Players to Watch
- Rob Martin: 10.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Aquan Smart: 9.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Adam Larson: 10.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Braxton Stacker: 7.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- TJ Biel: 7.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Lindenwood vs. Southeast Missouri State Stat Comparison
|Southeast Missouri State Rank
|Southeast Missouri State AVG
|Lindenwood AVG
|Lindenwood Rank
|294th
|69.5
|Points Scored
|67.5
|319th
|274th
|74.7
|Points Allowed
|71.5
|196th
|297th
|33.7
|Rebounds
|33.0
|320th
|192nd
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|8.0
|273rd
|213th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|4.7
|353rd
|177th
|13.5
|Assists
|8.2
|361st
|290th
|13.2
|Turnovers
|11.6
|164th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.