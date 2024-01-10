Wednesday's A-10 slate includes the Saint Louis Billikens (7-6, 0-0 A-10) against the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (9-3, 0-0 A-10), at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Saint Louis vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 10

Wednesday, January 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

Saint Louis Players to Watch

Terrence Hargrove Jr.: 13.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

13.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Gibson Jimerson: 16.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Tim Dalger: 11.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Cian Medley: 4.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

4.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Kellen Thames: 5.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Saint Joseph's (PA) Players to Watch

Erik Reynolds II: 17.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Rasheer Fleming: 11.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.6 BLK

11.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.6 BLK Lynn Greer III: 11.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Xzayvier Brown: 11.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Cameron Brown: 11.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Saint Louis vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Stat Comparison

Saint Louis Rank Saint Louis AVG Saint Joseph's (PA) AVG Saint Joseph's (PA) Rank 206th 74.0 Points Scored 76.3 147th 288th 75.5 Points Allowed 65.4 60th 314th 33.2 Rebounds 37.5 139th 329th 6.8 Off. Rebounds 8.3 247th 182nd 7.5 3pt Made 11.1 5th 284th 12.0 Assists 16.3 49th 105th 10.9 Turnovers 11.7 175th

