Wednesday's A-10 slate includes the Saint Louis Billikens (7-6, 0-0 A-10) against the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (9-3, 0-0 A-10), at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Saint Louis vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Information

Saint Louis Players to Watch

  • Terrence Hargrove Jr.: 13.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Gibson Jimerson: 16.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Tim Dalger: 11.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Cian Medley: 4.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kellen Thames: 5.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Saint Joseph's (PA) Players to Watch

  • Erik Reynolds II: 17.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Rasheer Fleming: 11.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • Lynn Greer III: 11.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Xzayvier Brown: 11.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Cameron Brown: 11.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Saint Louis vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Stat Comparison

Saint Louis Rank Saint Louis AVG Saint Joseph's (PA) AVG Saint Joseph's (PA) Rank
206th 74.0 Points Scored 76.3 147th
288th 75.5 Points Allowed 65.4 60th
314th 33.2 Rebounds 37.5 139th
329th 6.8 Off. Rebounds 8.3 247th
182nd 7.5 3pt Made 11.1 5th
284th 12.0 Assists 16.3 49th
105th 10.9 Turnovers 11.7 175th

