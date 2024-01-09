Missouri vs. Kentucky January 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Missouri Tigers (7-5, 0-0 SEC) face a fellow SEC team, the Kentucky Wildcats (9-2, 0-0 SEC), on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at Rupp Arena. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Missouri vs. Kentucky Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Missouri Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Missouri Players to Watch
- Sean East: 17.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Noah Carter: 11.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK
- Nick Honor: 11.8 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Caleb Grill: 8.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Anthony Robinson II: 5.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Kentucky Players to Watch
- Reed Sheppard: 12.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Tre Mitchell: 13.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Rob Dillingham: 14.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Antonio Reeves: 18.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- D.J. Wagner: 11.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Missouri vs. Kentucky Stat Comparison
|Kentucky Rank
|Kentucky AVG
|Missouri AVG
|Missouri Rank
|4th
|90.6
|Points Scored
|75.3
|173rd
|251st
|73.7
|Points Allowed
|72.3
|214th
|115th
|38.1
|Rebounds
|32.8
|327th
|228th
|8.6
|Off. Rebounds
|7.3
|305th
|12th
|10.5
|3pt Made
|9.3
|51st
|10th
|19.1
|Assists
|13.3
|196th
|32nd
|9.5
|Turnovers
|10.4
|70th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.