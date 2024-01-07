Missouri vs. Alabama January 7 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Missouri Tigers (9-4) meet the Alabama Crimson Tide (12-2) in a matchup of SEC squads at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday.
Missouri vs. Alabama Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Missouri Players to Watch
- Mama Dembele: 9.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 6.5 AST, 3.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Hayley Frank: 16.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Ashton Judd: 14.4 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Abbey Schreacke: 8.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Grace Slaughter: 11.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0 BLK
Alabama Players to Watch
- Sarah Ashlee Barker: 15.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Aaliyah Nye: 13.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Essence Cody: 9.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Jessica Timmons: 11.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Loyal McQueen: 9.6 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
