The Weber State Wildcats (3-9) face the UMKC Kangaroos (7-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

UMKC vs. Weber State Game Information

UMKC Players to Watch

  • Nariyah Simmons: 10.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tamia Ugass: 7.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Dom Phillips: 9.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Lisa Thomas: 6.1 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Emani Bennett: 7.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Weber State Players to Watch

  • Jadyn Matthews: 11.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Daryn Hickok: 11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Amelia Raidaveta: 6.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Kendra Parra: 8.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Laura Taylor: 5.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

