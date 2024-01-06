The Weber State Wildcats (3-9) face the UMKC Kangaroos (7-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

UMKC vs. Weber State Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

UMKC Players to Watch

Nariyah Simmons: 10.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Tamia Ugass: 7.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Dom Phillips: 9.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Lisa Thomas: 6.1 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.1 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Emani Bennett: 7.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Weber State Players to Watch

Jadyn Matthews: 11.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Daryn Hickok: 11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Amelia Raidaveta: 6.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Kendra Parra: 8.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Laura Taylor: 5.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

