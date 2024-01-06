UMKC vs. Portland State January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The UMKC Kangaroos (5-8) will face the Portland State Vikings (9-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. This contest is available on Summit League Network.
UMKC vs. Portland State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Summit League Network
UMKC Players to Watch
- Jamar Brown: 14 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Cameron Faas: 11.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Anderson Kopp: 13.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Allen David Mukeba Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Khristion Courseault: 8.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
Portland State Players to Watch
- Jorell Saterfield: 10 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kaelen Allen: 10.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Isaiah Johnson: 10.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ismail Habib: 9.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Hunter Woods: 6.2 PTS, 4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
UMKC vs. Portland State Stat Comparison
|UMKC Rank
|UMKC AVG
|Portland State AVG
|Portland State Rank
|275th
|71
|Points Scored
|73.8
|216th
|151st
|70
|Points Allowed
|66.9
|89th
|92nd
|38.8
|Rebounds
|38.9
|89th
|33rd
|11.5
|Off. Rebounds
|10.3
|93rd
|121st
|8.2
|3pt Made
|8.3
|108th
|227th
|12.9
|Assists
|14.3
|133rd
|219th
|12.2
|Turnovers
|9.7
|40th
