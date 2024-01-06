The Missouri State Bears (8-4, 1-1 MVC) play a fellow MVC team, the Bradley Braves (7-5, 0-2 MVC), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Carver Arena. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

Missouri State vs. Bradley Game Information

Missouri State Players to Watch

  • Donovan Clay: 14.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Alston Mason: 18.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • N.J. Benson: 8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.3 BLK
  • Chance Moore: 13.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Matthew Lee: 12.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Bradley Players to Watch

  • Malevy Leons: 14.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.1 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Darius Hannah: 11.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Duke Deen: 11.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Christian Davis: 9.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Connor Hickman: 13.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

Missouri State vs. Bradley Stat Comparison

Bradley Rank Bradley AVG Missouri State AVG Missouri State Rank
250th 72.1 Points Scored 74 208th
169th 70.5 Points Allowed 67.6 104th
249th 34.9 Rebounds 41.5 27th
256th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 8.9 206th
108th 8.3 3pt Made 8.1 127th
264th 12.3 Assists 12.6 244th
258th 12.7 Turnovers 13 279th

