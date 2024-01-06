Missouri State vs. Bradley January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Missouri State Bears (8-4, 1-1 MVC) play a fellow MVC team, the Bradley Braves (7-5, 0-2 MVC), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Carver Arena. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Missouri State vs. Bradley Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Missouri State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Missouri State Players to Watch
- Donovan Clay: 14.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Alston Mason: 18.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- N.J. Benson: 8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Chance Moore: 13.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Matthew Lee: 12.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Bradley Players to Watch
- Malevy Leons: 14.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.1 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Darius Hannah: 11.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Duke Deen: 11.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Christian Davis: 9.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Connor Hickman: 13.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Missouri State vs. Bradley Stat Comparison
|Bradley Rank
|Bradley AVG
|Missouri State AVG
|Missouri State Rank
|250th
|72.1
|Points Scored
|74
|208th
|169th
|70.5
|Points Allowed
|67.6
|104th
|249th
|34.9
|Rebounds
|41.5
|27th
|256th
|8.2
|Off. Rebounds
|8.9
|206th
|108th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|8.1
|127th
|264th
|12.3
|Assists
|12.6
|244th
|258th
|12.7
|Turnovers
|13
|279th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.