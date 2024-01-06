Saturday's OVC slate includes the Western Illinois Leathernecks (7-6, 0-0 OVC) facing the Lindenwood Lions (6-7, 0-0 OVC) at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Lindenwood vs. Western Illinois Game Information

Lindenwood Players to Watch

Keenon Cole: 17.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

17.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Darius Beane: 13.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Jeremiah Talton: 7.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Colin Ruffin: 4.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

4.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaylon McDaniel: 6.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

Western Illinois Players to Watch

Drew Cisse: 9.2 PTS, 12.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.2 BLK

9.2 PTS, 12.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.2 BLK James Dent Jr.: 14.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Jesiah West: 8.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Ryan Myers: 12.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Quinlan Bennett: 6.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Lindenwood vs. Western Illinois Stat Comparison

Western Illinois Rank Western Illinois AVG Lindenwood AVG Lindenwood Rank 253rd 71.9 Points Scored 67.5 320th 95th 67.1 Points Allowed 71.5 196th 3rd 45.0 Rebounds 33.0 320th 22nd 12.1 Off. Rebounds 8.0 274th 286th 6.3 3pt Made 4.7 352nd 210th 13.2 Assists 8.2 361st 251st 12.6 Turnovers 11.6 165th

