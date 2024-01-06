Saturday's OVC slate includes the Western Illinois Leathernecks (7-6, 0-0 OVC) facing the Lindenwood Lions (6-7, 0-0 OVC) at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Lindenwood vs. Western Illinois Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Lindenwood Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lindenwood Players to Watch

  • Keenon Cole: 17.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Darius Beane: 13.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jeremiah Talton: 7.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Colin Ruffin: 4.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jaylon McDaniel: 6.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Western Illinois Players to Watch

  • Drew Cisse: 9.2 PTS, 12.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.2 BLK
  • James Dent Jr.: 14.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jesiah West: 8.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Ryan Myers: 12.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Quinlan Bennett: 6.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lindenwood vs. Western Illinois Stat Comparison

Western Illinois Rank Western Illinois AVG Lindenwood AVG Lindenwood Rank
253rd 71.9 Points Scored 67.5 320th
95th 67.1 Points Allowed 71.5 196th
3rd 45.0 Rebounds 33.0 320th
22nd 12.1 Off. Rebounds 8.0 274th
286th 6.3 3pt Made 4.7 352nd
210th 13.2 Assists 8.2 361st
251st 12.6 Turnovers 11.6 165th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.