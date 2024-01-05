On Friday, January 5, 2024, the Brooklyn Nets (13-15) face the Oklahoma City Thunder (18-8) at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSOK.

Thunder vs. Nets Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: YES, BSOK

Thunder Players to Watch

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander generates 30.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game for the Thunder.

On a per-game basis, Chet Holmgren gets the Thunder 17.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 2.7 blocked shots (fourth in NBA).

Jalen Williams is putting up 17.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest. He is making 49.7% of his shots from the floor and 35.4% from 3-point range, with 1.0 triples per contest.

Luguentz Dort gets the Thunder 11.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while putting up 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Isaiah Joe is averaging 9.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. He is sinking 44.1% of his shots from the floor and 42.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 treys per game.

Nets Players to Watch

Mikal Bridges posts 21.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Spencer Dinwiddie posts 14.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.6 assists per contest, shooting 40.5% from the floor and 32.6% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Cameron Thomas averages 24.1 points, 2.4 assists and 3.1 boards per contest.

Nicolas Claxton posts 11.7 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 2.5 blocks.

Royce O'Neale puts up 8.0 points, 4.9 boards and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 38.4% from the field and 38.4% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Thunder vs. Nets Stat Comparison

Nets Thunder 115.6 Points Avg. 120.7 115.5 Points Allowed Avg. 113.0 46.6% Field Goal % 49.2% 38.4% Three Point % 38.6%

