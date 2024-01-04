The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-8, 0-0 OVC) meet a fellow OVC team, the Western Illinois Leathernecks (7-6, 0-0 OVC), on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Western Hall. The game will start at 8:30 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Western Illinois Game Information

Southeast Missouri State Players to Watch

Rob Martin: 10.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Western Illinois Players to Watch

Drew Cisse: 9.2 PTS, 12.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.2 BLK

Southeast Missouri State vs. Western Illinois Stat Comparison

Western Illinois Rank Western Illinois AVG Southeast Missouri State AVG Southeast Missouri State Rank 253rd 71.9 Points Scored 69.5 290th 92nd 67.1 Points Allowed 74.7 275th 3rd 45.0 Rebounds 33.7 296th 22nd 12.1 Off. Rebounds 9.1 189th 286th 6.3 3pt Made 7.2 208th 208th 13.2 Assists 13.5 184th 249th 12.6 Turnovers 13.2 288th

