UMKC vs. Sacramento State January 3 Tickets & Start Time
The Sacramento State Hornets (2-8) will meet the UMKC Kangaroos (5-8) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. This matchup is available on ESPN+.
UMKC vs. Sacramento State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
UMKC Players to Watch
- Jamar Brown: 14.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Cameron Faas: 11.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Anderson Kopp: 13.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Allen David Mukeba Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Khristion Courseault: 8.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sacramento State Players to Watch
- Duncan Powell: 13.6 PTS, 8.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Zee Hamoda: 12.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Brandon Betson: 11.7 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Alex Kovatchev: 6.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Austin Patterson: 8.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
UMKC vs. Sacramento State Stat Comparison
|Sacramento State Rank
|Sacramento State AVG
|UMKC AVG
|UMKC Rank
|258th
|71.7
|Points Scored
|71.0
|271st
|305th
|76.6
|Points Allowed
|70.0
|158th
|72nd
|39.4
|Rebounds
|38.8
|88th
|79th
|10.6
|Off. Rebounds
|11.5
|35th
|39th
|9.5
|3pt Made
|8.2
|120th
|115th
|14.5
|Assists
|12.9
|222nd
|360th
|15.9
|Turnovers
|12.2
|211th
