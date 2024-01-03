The Sacramento State Hornets (2-8) will meet the UMKC Kangaroos (5-8) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. This matchup is available on ESPN+.

UMKC vs. Sacramento State Game Information

UMKC Players to Watch

Jamar Brown: 14.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Cameron Faas: 11.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Anderson Kopp: 13.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Allen David Mukeba Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

7.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK Khristion Courseault: 8.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sacramento State Players to Watch

Duncan Powell: 13.6 PTS, 8.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.6 PTS, 8.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Zee Hamoda: 12.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Brandon Betson: 11.7 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.7 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Alex Kovatchev: 6.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Austin Patterson: 8.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

UMKC vs. Sacramento State Stat Comparison

Sacramento State Rank Sacramento State AVG UMKC AVG UMKC Rank 258th 71.7 Points Scored 71.0 271st 305th 76.6 Points Allowed 70.0 158th 72nd 39.4 Rebounds 38.8 88th 79th 10.6 Off. Rebounds 11.5 35th 39th 9.5 3pt Made 8.2 120th 115th 14.5 Assists 12.9 222nd 360th 15.9 Turnovers 12.2 211th

