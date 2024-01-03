The UMKC Kangaroos (7-5) will face the Portland State Vikings (5-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

UMKC vs. Portland State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UMKC Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UMKC Players to Watch

Nariyah Simmons: 11.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Tamia Ugass: 7.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Dom Phillips: 8.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Lisa Thomas: 6.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Emani Bennett: 8.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Portland State Players to Watch

Esmeralda Morales: 20.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

20.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Mia 'Uhila: 10.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Rhema Ogele: 11.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Century McCartney: 3.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

3.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Joy Haltom: 3.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.