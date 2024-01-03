Wednesday's contest between the UMKC Kangaroos (7-8) and Portland State Vikings (5-7) at Swinney Recreation Center should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 64-61, with UMKC securing the victory. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on January 3.

Last time out, the Kangaroos lost 66-57 to St. Thomas on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UMKC vs. Portland State Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Swinney Recreation Center in Kansas City, Missouri

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UMKC vs. Portland State Score Prediction

Prediction: UMKC 64, Portland State 61

UMKC Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Kangaroos beat the Arkansas State Red Wolves 62-57 on December 2.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, UMKC is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 16th-most losses.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UMKC 2023-24 Best Wins

62-57 at home over Arkansas State (No. 156) on December 2

68-60 at home over Western Illinois (No. 197) on December 10

57-52 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 265) on December 14

73-66 at home over Bradley (No. 313) on November 6

77-46 over Chicago State (No. 356) on November 22

UMKC Leaders

Dom Phillips: 9.3 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (12-for-65)

9.3 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (12-for-65) Nariyah Simmons: 10.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.9 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (16-for-54)

10.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.9 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (16-for-54) Emani Bennett: 7.9 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)

7.9 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28) Tamia Ugass: 6.7 PTS, 48.1 FG%

6.7 PTS, 48.1 FG% Lisa Thomas: 5.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.5 FG%

UMKC Performance Insights

The Kangaroos average 66.7 points per game (175th in college basketball) while giving up 62.2 per outing (139th in college basketball). They have a +68 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 4.5 points per game.

The Kangaroos score 72.8 points per game when playing at home, compared to 54.5 points per game in away games, a difference of 18.3 points per contest.

Defensively, UMKC has been better at home this season, surrendering 54.3 points per game, compared to 76.3 in away games.

The Kangaroos' offense has been improved over their last 10 games, scoring 67.0 points per contest compared to the 66.7 they've averaged this year.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.