Thunder vs. Hawks January 3 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (17-8) play Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks (12-15) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at State Farm Arena, with a start time of 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSOK.
Thunder vs. Hawks Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: BSSE, BSOK
Thunder Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Gilgeous-Alexander gets the Thunder 30.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.4 assists. He also averages 2.8 steals (first in NBA) and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Chet Holmgren is putting up 16.9 points, 8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He's making 52.1% of his shots from the field and 37.3% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per contest.
- Josh Giddey gets the Thunder 11.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest while putting up 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Jalen Williams is putting up 17.1 points, 4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. He is sinking 49.5% of his shots from the field and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with 1 treys per contest.
- The Thunder are receiving 10.7 points, 4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Luguentz Dort this year.
Hawks Players to Watch
- Young puts up 28.2 points, 11.1 assists and 3 boards per contest.
- Dejounte Murray averages 20 points, 5.4 assists and 4.3 rebounds per contest.
- Clint Capela puts up 11.8 points, 10.7 boards and 1.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocks.
- Bogdan Bogdanovic averages 17.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Saddiq Bey averages 12.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks.
Thunder vs. Hawks Stat Comparison
|Hawks
|Thunder
|123.1
|Points Avg.
|120.2
|122.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113
|47.4%
|Field Goal %
|48.8%
|38%
|Three Point %
|38.2%
