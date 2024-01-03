The Saint Louis Billikens (5-8) play a fellow A-10 squad, the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-4), on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Joseph J. Gentile Center. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET.

Saint Louis vs. Loyola Chicago Game Information

Saint Louis Players to Watch

Peyton Kennedy: 14.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Kyla McMakin: 16.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Julia Martinez: 8.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 5.7 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 5.7 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Tierra Simon: 4.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

4.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK Brooklyn Gray: 11.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Loyola Chicago Players to Watch

Sitori Tanin: 11.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK

11.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK Sam Galanopoulos: 13 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

13 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK Alyssa Fisher: 13.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

13.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK Kika Hodge-Carr: 6.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

6.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK Emma Nolan: 4.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

