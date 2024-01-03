Saint Louis vs. Loyola Chicago January 3 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's A-10 slate includes the Saint Louis Billikens (7-6, 0-0 A-10) versus the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (7-5, 0-0 A-10), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Saint Louis vs. Loyola Chicago Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Saint Louis Players to Watch
- Terrence Hargrove Jr.: 13.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Gibson Jimerson: 16.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tim Dalger: 11.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Cian Medley: 4.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kellen Thames: 5.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Loyola Chicago Players to Watch
- Braden Norris: 8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Des Watson: 11.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Miles Rubin: 5.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Philip Alston: 15.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Dame Adelekun: 7.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
Saint Louis vs. Loyola Chicago Stat Comparison
|Saint Louis Rank
|Saint Louis AVG
|Loyola Chicago AVG
|Loyola Chicago Rank
|210th
|74
|Points Scored
|74.3
|202nd
|287th
|75.5
|Points Allowed
|69.3
|139th
|306th
|33.2
|Rebounds
|36.3
|201st
|331st
|6.8
|Off. Rebounds
|6.8
|331st
|178th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|8.8
|70th
|285th
|12
|Assists
|17.3
|31st
|105th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|12.3
|220th
