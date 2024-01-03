Wednesday's A-10 slate includes the Saint Louis Billikens (7-6, 0-0 A-10) versus the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (7-5, 0-0 A-10), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Saint Louis vs. Loyola Chicago Game Information

Saint Louis Players to Watch

Terrence Hargrove Jr.: 13.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

13.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Gibson Jimerson: 16.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Tim Dalger: 11.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Cian Medley: 4.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

4.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Kellen Thames: 5.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Loyola Chicago Players to Watch

Braden Norris: 8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Des Watson: 11.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Miles Rubin: 5.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.3 BLK

5.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.3 BLK Philip Alston: 15.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

15.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Dame Adelekun: 7.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

Saint Louis vs. Loyola Chicago Stat Comparison

Saint Louis Rank Saint Louis AVG Loyola Chicago AVG Loyola Chicago Rank 210th 74 Points Scored 74.3 202nd 287th 75.5 Points Allowed 69.3 139th 306th 33.2 Rebounds 36.3 201st 331st 6.8 Off. Rebounds 6.8 331st 178th 7.5 3pt Made 8.8 70th 285th 12 Assists 17.3 31st 105th 10.9 Turnovers 12.3 220th

