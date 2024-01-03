Wednesday's game between the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (8-5, 0-0 A-10) and the Saint Louis Billikens (7-6, 0-0 A-10) at Chaifetz Arena has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-71, with Loyola Chicago coming out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on January 3.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Saint Louis vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024

7:00 PM ET

St. Louis, Missouri

Chaifetz Arena

Saint Louis vs. Loyola Chicago Score Prediction

Prediction: Loyola Chicago 72, Saint Louis 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Saint Louis vs. Loyola Chicago

Computer Predicted Spread: Loyola Chicago (-0.8)

Loyola Chicago (-0.8) Computer Predicted Total: 142.8

Saint Louis' record against the spread this season is 7-3-0, while Loyola Chicago's is 3-8-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Billikens are 5-5-0 and the Ramblers are 3-8-0. Saint Louis has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in the last 10 games. Loyola Chicago has gone 3-7 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.

Saint Louis Performance Insights

The Billikens have a -19 scoring differential, falling short by 1.5 points per game. They're putting up 74 points per game to rank 204th in college basketball and are allowing 75.5 per contest to rank 284th in college basketball.

The 33.2 rebounds per game Saint Louis averages rank 317th in college basketball, and are 3.5 fewer than the 36.7 its opponents pull down per contest.

Saint Louis hits 7.5 three-pointers per game (184th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.9 on average.

The Billikens' 96 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 158th in college basketball, and the 97.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 332nd in college basketball.

Saint Louis forces 10.9 turnovers per game (282nd in college basketball) while committing 10.9 (106th in college basketball play).

