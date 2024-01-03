Top Lakers vs. Heat Players to Watch - January 3
Wednesday's 10:00 PM ET game between the Los Angeles Lakers (17-17) and the Miami Heat (19-14) at Crypto.com Arena features the Lakers' Anthony Davis as a player to watch.
How to Watch Lakers vs. Heat
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Crypto.com Arena
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, BSSUN
Lakers' Last Game
The Lakers dropped their previous game to the Pelicans, 129-109, on Sunday. LeBron James was their high scorer with 34 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|LeBron James
|34
|5
|8
|0
|1
|3
|Austin Reaves
|20
|2
|9
|1
|1
|1
|Anthony Davis
|20
|10
|3
|0
|5
|0
Heat's Last Game
On Monday, in their most recent game, the Heat lost to the Clippers 121-104. With 21 points, Bam Adebayo was their leading scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Bam Adebayo
|21
|15
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kevin Love
|17
|4
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Duncan Robinson
|15
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
Lakers Players to Watch
- Davis averages 25.3 points, 12.3 boards and 3.2 assists per contest, making 55.2% of shots from the floor.
- James puts up 25.3 points, 7.5 boards and 7.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals (eighth in league) and 0.7 blocks.
- Austin Reaves' numbers for the season are 15.0 points, 4.4 boards and 4.9 assists per contest, shooting 47.5% from the field and 35.1% from downtown, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.
- D'Angelo Russell is averaging 14.8 points, 6.3 assists and 2.9 boards per game.
- Taurean Prince's numbers for the season are 9.9 points, 1.9 assists and 2.8 boards per game.
Heat Players to Watch
- Adebayo's averages for the season are 22.0 points, 10.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists, making 50.6% of his shots from the floor.
- Jaime Jaquez gives 13.7 points, 3.9 boards and 2.6 assists per contest, plus 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Duncan Robinson's numbers for the season are 14.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, making 47.9% of his shots from the floor and 44.4% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 triples per game.
- Kyle Lowry averages 9.3 points, 3.6 boards and 4.1 assists, making 46.4% of his shots from the field and 43.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 treys per game.
- The Heat receive 9.7 points per game from Kevin Love, plus 6.6 boards and 2.6 assists.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|Team
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Anthony Davis
|LAL
|26.4
|10.5
|3.4
|1.4
|2.1
|0.8
|Bam Adebayo
|MIA
|15.0
|8.1
|3.0
|0.7
|0.7
|0.0
|LeBron James
|LAL
|20.6
|5.6
|7.4
|0.9
|0.6
|1.7
|Jaime Jaquez
|MIA
|16.6
|4.8
|2.8
|1.4
|0.4
|0.8
|Austin Reaves
|LAL
|16.5
|3.7
|5.2
|0.8
|0.2
|2.0
|Tyler Herro
|MIA
|16.8
|4.3
|3.0
|0.8
|0.2
|2.5
