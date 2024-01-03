Wednesday's contest between the Iowa State Cyclones (8-4) and Kansas Jayhawks (7-5) squaring off at James H. Hilton Coliseum has a projected final score of 71-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Iowa State, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 7:30 PM ET on January 3.

The Jayhawks' most recent outing on Saturday ended in an 85-60 loss to West Virginia.

Kansas vs. Iowa State Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Kansas vs. Iowa State Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State 71, Kansas 67

Kansas Schedule Analysis

The Jayhawks' signature win of the season came in a 69-52 victory on December 20 over the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 30) in our computer rankings.

The Jayhawks have one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the 23rd-most in Division I. But they also have five Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the fifth-most.

Based on the RPI, the Cyclones have three wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 40th-most in the nation.

Kansas 2023-24 Best Wins

69-52 at home over Nebraska (No. 30) on December 20

67-56 at home over SE Louisiana (No. 152) on November 30

69-48 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 162) on December 16

76-56 on the road over Wichita State (No. 215) on December 10

88-46 at home over Northwestern State (No. 261) on November 8

Kansas Leaders

Taiyanna Jackson: 13.1 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.5 STL, 2.8 BLK, 55.8 FG%

13.1 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.5 STL, 2.8 BLK, 55.8 FG% Holly Kersgieter: 11.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.4 FG%, 44.6 3PT% (25-for-56)

11.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.4 FG%, 44.6 3PT% (25-for-56) S'Mya Nichols: 13.3 PTS, 46.9 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)

13.3 PTS, 46.9 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32) Zakiyah Franklin: 10.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (14-for-42)

10.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (14-for-42) Wyvette Mayberry: 9.8 PTS, 37.4 FG%, 34.0 3PT% (16-for-47)

Kansas Performance Insights

The Jayhawks' +91 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 69.7 points per game (128th in college basketball) while allowing 62.1 per contest (137th in college basketball).

