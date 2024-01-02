Thunder vs. Celtics: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Boston Celtics (26-6) will try to build on a six-game winning streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (22-9) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 as 2.5-point favorites. The Thunder have won four games in a row. The matchup has an over/under of 238.5 points.
Thunder vs. Celtics Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: BSOK and NBCS-BOS
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-2.5
|238.5
Thunder Betting Records & Stats
- Oklahoma City has played 13 games this season that have gone over 238.5 combined points scored.
- Oklahoma City has a 234-point average over/under in its contests this season, 4.5 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Oklahoma City has a 23-8-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Thunder have been chosen as underdogs in 12 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (58.3%) in those games.
- Oklahoma City has a record of 2-3 when it is set as the underdog by +115 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Oklahoma City has an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Thunder vs Celtics Additional Info
Thunder vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 238.5
|% of Games Over 238.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|10
|31.2%
|120.8
|242.1
|110.3
|223
|228.2
|Thunder
|13
|41.9%
|121.3
|242.1
|112.7
|223
|232
Additional Thunder Insights & Trends
- Oklahoma City has gone 8-2 in its past 10 games, with an 8-2 record against the spread during that span.
- The Thunder have hit the over in six of their last 10 games.
- Oklahoma City's winning percentage against the spread at home is .722 (13-5-0). On the road, it is .769 (10-3-0).
- The Thunder's 121.3 points per game are 11 more points than the 110.3 the Celtics give up.
- When it scores more than 110.3 points, Oklahoma City is 21-4 against the spread and 21-4 overall.
Thunder vs. Celtics Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Thunder
|23-8
|7-2
|18-13
|Celtics
|17-15
|15-15
|18-14
Thunder vs. Celtics Point Insights
|Thunder
|Celtics
|121.3
|120.8
|4
|6
|21-4
|16-9
|21-4
|23-2
|112.7
|110.3
|11
|3
|21-3
|16-12
|20-4
|24-4
