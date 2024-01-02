On Tuesday, January 2, 2024, two of the NBA's best scorers -- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (fourth, 30.7 points per game) and Jayson Tatum (10th, 26.8) -- face off when the Oklahoma City Thunder (17-8) host the Boston Celtics (21-6) at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and NBCS-BOS.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Thunder vs. Celtics Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2

Tuesday, January 2 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSOK, NBCS-BOS

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Thunder Games

Thunder Players to Watch

Gilgeous-Alexander averages 30.7 points, 6.4 assists and 5.7 boards per game.

Chet Holmgren averages 16.9 points, 2.4 assists and 8.0 boards per contest.

Josh Giddey puts up 11.8 points, 6.2 boards and 4.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Jalen Williams averages 17.1 points, 3.7 assists and 4.0 rebounds.

Luguentz Dort averages 10.7 points, 1.3 assists and 4.0 rebounds.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum generates 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game for the Celtics.

On a per-game basis, Jaylen Brown gives the Celtics 22.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

The Celtics are getting 16.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game from Derrick White this season.

Jrue Holiday gets the Celtics 12.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest while delivering 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Kristaps Porzingis gets the Celtics 19.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while averaging 0.8 steals and 1.8 blocked shots (10th in NBA).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Thunder vs. Celtics Stat Comparison

Thunder Celtics 120.2 Points Avg. 118.9 113.0 Points Allowed Avg. 109.8 48.8% Field Goal % 47.8% 38.2% Three Point % 37.4%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.