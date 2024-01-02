On Tuesday, January 2, 2024, the Boston Celtics (26-6) bring a six-game win streak into a road contest with the Oklahoma City Thunder (22-9), winners of four straight. It tips at 8:00 PM ET (on BSOK and NBCS-BOS).

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Thunder vs. Celtics matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Thunder vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and NBCS-BOS

BSOK and NBCS-BOS Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Thunder vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Thunder vs Celtics Additional Info

Thunder vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics outscore opponents by 10.5 points per game (scoring 120.8 points per game to rank sixth in the league while allowing 110.3 per contest to rank third in the NBA) and have a +336 scoring differential overall.

The Thunder outscore opponents by 8.6 points per game (posting 121.3 points per game, fourth in league, and allowing 112.7 per contest, 11th in NBA) and have a +265 scoring differential.

These two teams rack up 242.1 points per game between them, 3.6 more than this game's total.

These two teams allow a combined 223 points per game, 15.5 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Boston is 17-15-0 ATS this season.

Oklahoma City has covered 23 times in 31 matchups with a spread this season.

Thunder and Celtics NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Thunder +3000 +1600 - Celtics +350 +125 -

