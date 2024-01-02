Texas County, MO High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Texas County, Missouri, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Information on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Texas County, Missouri High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cabool High School at Plato High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Plato, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.