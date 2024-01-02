Stoddard County, MO High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Stoddard County, Missouri today? We have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Stoddard County, Missouri High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Advance High School at Delta High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Delta, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.