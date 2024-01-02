The Oklahoma City Thunder, with Luguentz Dort, take on the Boston Celtics at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent time out, a 124-108 win over the Nets, Dort tallied 18 points.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Dort, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Luguentz Dort Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 11.1 13.3 Rebounds 3.5 3.9 3.7 Assists -- 1.3 1.5 PRA -- 16.3 18.5 PR -- 15 17 3PM 1.5 1.9 2.3



Luguentz Dort Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, he's put up 8.7% of the Thunder's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.0 per contest.

He's attempted 4.4 threes per game, or 12.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Dort's opponents, the Celtics, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 24th, averaging 101.9 possessions per game, while his Thunder average 103.6 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Celtics are ranked fourth in the league, allowing 110.3 points per game.

On the glass, the Celtics are 13th in the league, conceding 43.1 rebounds per game.

The Celtics allow 24.4 assists per game, third-ranked in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Celtics are ranked 24th in the league, giving up 14 makes per game.

Luguentz Dort vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/3/2023 28 23 5 3 3 0 2 11/14/2022 35 21 5 1 3 0 0

