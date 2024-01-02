If you live in Lawrence County, Missouri and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lawrence County, Missouri High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Marionville High School at Stockton High School