The Oklahoma City Thunder, Josh Giddey included, take on the Boston Celtics on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Giddey put up 20 points, six rebounds and five assists in his last game, which ended in a 124-108 win against the Nets.

In this article we will look at Giddey's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Josh Giddey Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.8 11.9 Rebounds 5.5 6.0 6.6 Assists 4.5 4.4 4.6 PRA -- 22.2 23.1 PR -- 17.8 18.5 3PM 0.5 0.9 1.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Giddey's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Josh Giddey Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, Giddey has made 5.0 field goals per game, which accounts for 10.9% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 2.6 threes per game, or 7.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Giddey's Thunder average 103.6 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Celtics are one of the league's slowest with 101.9 possessions per contest.

The Celtics allow 110.3 points per game, fourth-ranked in the league.

The Celtics give up 43.1 rebounds per game, ranking 13th in the league.

Giving up 24.4 assists per game, the Celtics are the third-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Celtics have conceded 14 makes per contest, 24th in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Josh Giddey vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/3/2023 24 25 5 5 3 0 2 11/14/2022 33 16 7 4 1 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.