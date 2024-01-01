Lewis County, MO High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in Lewis County, Missouri and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lewis County, Missouri High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Palmyra High School at Highland High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on December 31
- Location: Lewistown, MO
- Conference: Clarence Cannon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.