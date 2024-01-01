Clark County, MO High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 1
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball games in Clark County, Missouri today? We have the information below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clark County, Missouri High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clark County High School at Canton High School
- Game Time: 4:10 PM CT on January 1
- Location: Lewistown, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.