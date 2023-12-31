The Saint Thomas Tommies (9-5, 1-0 Summit League) are 8.5-point favorites as they try to continue a three-game win streak when they host the UMKC Kangaroos (6-8, 1-0 Summit League) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Schoenecker Arena. The contest airs at 3:00 PM ET on Summit League Network. The matchup has an over/under of 131.5.

UMKC vs. St. Thomas Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: Summit League Network

Summit League Network Where: Saint Paul, Minnesota

Saint Paul, Minnesota Venue: Schoenecker Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under St. Thomas -8.5 131.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kangaroos Betting Records & Stats

UMKC has combined with its opponent to score more than 131.5 points in seven of 10 games this season.

UMKC's games this year have had a 140.7-point total on average, 9.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

UMKC is 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

St. Thomas has had more success against the spread than UMKC this year, putting up an ATS record of 6-4-0, compared to the 4-6-0 record of UMKC.

UMKC vs. St. Thomas Over/Under Stats

Games Over 131.5 % of Games Over 131.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total St. Thomas 3 30% 72.4 143.8 61.2 130.5 135.5 UMKC 7 70% 71.4 143.8 69.3 130.5 138.9

Additional UMKC Insights & Trends

The Tommies had eight wins in 15 games against the spread last season in Summit League action.

The Kangaroos' 71.4 points per game are 10.2 more points than the 61.2 the Tommies allow to opponents.

UMKC is 3-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall when it scores more than 61.2 points.

UMKC vs. St. Thomas Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) St. Thomas 6-4-0 0-0 2-8-0 UMKC 4-6-0 1-3 5-5-0

UMKC vs. St. Thomas Home/Away Splits

St. Thomas UMKC 5-0 Home Record 5-0 3-4 Away Record 1-5 0-2-0 Home ATS Record 2-0-0 6-1-0 Away ATS Record 1-5-0 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.0 65.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.8 1-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 0-2-0 1-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-2-0

