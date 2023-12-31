UMKC vs. St. Thomas December 31 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's Summit slate includes the UMKC Kangaroos (6-5) meeting the Saint Thomas Tommies (6-6) at 3:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
UMKC vs. St. Thomas Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other UMKC Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UMKC Players to Watch
- Nariyah Simmons: 12.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dom Phillips: 8.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tamia Ugass: 7.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Emani Bennett: 8.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Lisa Thomas: 6.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
St. Thomas Players to Watch
- Jade Hill: 14.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Amber Scalia: 16.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jo Langbehn: 12.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jordyn Glynn: 6.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Phoebe Frentzel: 4.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.