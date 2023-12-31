Sunday's Summit slate includes the UMKC Kangaroos (6-5) meeting the Saint Thomas Tommies (6-6) at 3:00 PM ET.

UMKC vs. St. Thomas Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 31

Sunday, December 31 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

UMKC Players to Watch

Nariyah Simmons: 12.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Dom Phillips: 8.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Tamia Ugass: 7.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Emani Bennett: 8.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Lisa Thomas: 6.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

St. Thomas Players to Watch

Jade Hill: 14.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Amber Scalia: 16.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Jo Langbehn: 12.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Jordyn Glynn: 6.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Phoebe Frentzel: 4.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

