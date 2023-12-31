The Saint Thomas Tommies (9-5, 1-0 Summit League) will attempt to extend a three-game winning stretch when they host the UMKC Kangaroos (6-8, 1-0 Summit League) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Schoenecker Arena. The matchup airs on Summit League Network.

UMKC vs. St. Thomas Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Schoenecker Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Schoenecker Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota TV: Summit League Network

UMKC Stats Insights

This season, UMKC has a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.1% from the field.

The Tommies are the rebounding team in the country, the Kangaroos rank 28th.

The Kangaroos score 10.2 more points per game (71.4) than the Tommies give up (61.2).

UMKC has put together a 6-4 record in games it scores more than 61.2 points.

UMKC Home & Away Comparison

At home, UMKC averages 81 points per game. Away, it scores 64.8.

The Kangaroos are allowing fewer points at home (50.2 per game) than away (81.2).

Beyond the arc, UMKC drains more 3-pointers away (7.7 per game) than at home (7.4), but makes a lower percentage away (31.7%) than at home (33%).

UMKC Upcoming Schedule