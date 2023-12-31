How to Watch UMKC vs. St. Thomas on TV or Live Stream - December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Saint Thomas Tommies (9-5, 1-0 Summit League) will attempt to extend a three-game winning stretch when they host the UMKC Kangaroos (6-8, 1-0 Summit League) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Schoenecker Arena. The matchup airs on Summit League Network.
UMKC vs. St. Thomas Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Schoenecker Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota
- TV: Summit League Network
UMKC Stats Insights
- This season, UMKC has a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.1% from the field.
- The Tommies are the rebounding team in the country, the Kangaroos rank 28th.
- The Kangaroos score 10.2 more points per game (71.4) than the Tommies give up (61.2).
- UMKC has put together a 6-4 record in games it scores more than 61.2 points.
UMKC Home & Away Comparison
- At home, UMKC averages 81 points per game. Away, it scores 64.8.
- The Kangaroos are allowing fewer points at home (50.2 per game) than away (81.2).
- Beyond the arc, UMKC drains more 3-pointers away (7.7 per game) than at home (7.4), but makes a lower percentage away (31.7%) than at home (33%).
UMKC Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Bowling Green
|L 79-69
|Stroh Center
|12/20/2023
|@ East Tennessee State
|L 70-57
|Freedom Hall Civic Center
|12/29/2023
|Oral Roberts
|W 77-60
|Swinney Recreation Center
|12/31/2023
|@ St. Thomas
|-
|Schoenecker Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ Sacramento State
|-
|The Nest
|1/6/2024
|Portland State
|-
|Swinney Recreation Center
