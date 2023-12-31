Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Top Thunder Players to Watch vs. the Nets - December 31
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a player to watch when the Oklahoma City Thunder (21-9) and the Brooklyn Nets (15-17) face off at Paycom Center on Sunday. Tip-off is set for 7:00 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
How to Watch Thunder vs. Nets
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Arena: Paycom Center
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- How to Watch on TV: BSOK, YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Thunder's Last Game
The Thunder were victorious in their previous game against the Nuggets, 119-93, on Friday. Gilgeous-Alexander was their leading scorer with 40 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|40
|4
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Chet Holmgren
|24
|6
|3
|0
|2
|4
|Josh Giddey
|12
|8
|4
|1
|0
|0
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Thunder vs Nets Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Gilgeous-Alexander puts up 31.4 points, 5.7 boards and 6.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 2.7 steals (first in NBA) and 0.8 blocks.
- Chet Holmgren is averaging 17.7 points, 2.5 assists and 7.7 boards per game.
- Jalen Williams averages 18 points, 3.9 boards and 3.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Josh Giddey posts 11.6 points, 6 boards and 4.3 assists per game, shooting 44.8% from the field.
- Luguentz Dort's numbers for the season are 10.9 points, 3.9 boards and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 45.5% from the floor and 41.3% from downtown, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.
Watch Gilgeous-Alexander, Mikal Bridges and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|34.1
|6.0
|6.5
|2.9
|0.7
|0.8
|Chet Holmgren
|19.3
|7.4
|2.3
|0.3
|3.3
|1.7
|Jalen Williams
|19.1
|3.5
|4.1
|1.2
|0.7
|1.8
|Josh Giddey
|9.9
|6.0
|4.1
|0.8
|0.4
|0.8
|Luguentz Dort
|11.5
|3.3
|1.2
|0.8
|0.9
|1.9
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.