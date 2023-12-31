Top Player Prop Bets for Thunder vs. Nets on December 31, 2023
Player props are listed for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Mikal Bridges, among others, when the Oklahoma City Thunder host the Brooklyn Nets at Paycom Center on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.
Thunder vs. Nets Game Info
- Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOK and YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Venue: Paycom Center
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Thunder vs Nets Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|33.5 (Over: -118)
|5.5 (Over: -139)
|6.5 (Over: -111)
|1.5 (Over: +142)
- Gilgeous-Alexander's 31.4 points per game average is 2.1 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- He has averaged 0.2 more rebounds per game (5.7) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (5.5).
- Gilgeous-Alexander's season-long assist average -- 6.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Sunday's assist prop bet total (6.5).
- Gilgeous-Alexander's 1.1 made three-pointers per game is 0.4 less than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).
Chet Holmgren Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|18.5 (Over: -106)
|8.5 (Over: +106)
|2.5 (Over: +122)
|1.5 (Over: -132)
- Chet Holmgren is scoring 17.7 points per game this season, 0.8 less than his points prop on Sunday.
- He pulls down 7.7 rebounds per game, 0.8 fewer than his prop bet on Sunday.
- Holmgren's assist average -- 2.5 per game -- is the same as Sunday's prop bet.
- He has connected on 1.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his prop bet total on Sunday (1.5).
Jalen Williams Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|16.5 (Over: -114)
|4.5 (Over: +112)
|3.5 (Over: -130)
|1.5 (Over: -108)
- The 16.5-point over/under set for Jalen Williams on Sunday is 1.5 lower than his season scoring average of 18.
- He averages 0.6 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 4.5).
- Williams averages 3.9 assists, 0.4 more than his over/under for Sunday.
- Williams averages 1.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Sunday (1.5).
NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets
Mikal Bridges Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|22.5 (Over: -104)
|5.5 (Over: +114)
|3.5 (Over: +112)
|1.5 (Over: -189)
- Bridges is averaging 21.1 points during the 2023-24 season, 1.4 less than Sunday's over/under.
- His rebounding average -- 5.3 -- is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Sunday.
- Bridges averages 3.7 assists, 0.2 more than Sunday's over/under.
- Bridges has hit two three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Sunday (1.5).
Spencer Dinwiddie Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|14.5 (Over: +100)
|3.5 (Over: -154)
|7.5 (Over: +120)
|2.5 (Over: +130)
- Spencer Dinwiddie's 14.3 points per game average is 0.2 less than Sunday's over/under.
- He has grabbed 4.1 rebounds per game, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Sunday's game (3.5).
- Dinwiddie's season-long assist average -- 6.6 per game -- is 0.9 assists lower than Sunday's assist prop bet value (7.5).
- Dinwiddie has made 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).
