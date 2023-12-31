How to Watch the Thunder vs. Nets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Oklahoma City Thunder (21-9) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (15-17) on December 31, 2023 at Paycom Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Thunder and Nets
Thunder vs. Nets Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Thunder vs Nets Additional Info
|Thunder vs Nets Injury Report
|Thunder vs Nets Players to Watch
|Thunder vs Nets Prediction
|Thunder vs Nets Odds/Over/Under
|Thunder vs Nets Betting Trends & Stats
|Thunder vs Nets Player Props
Thunder Stats Insights
- This season, the Thunder have a 49.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.2% higher than the 46.5% of shots the Nets' opponents have made.
- In games Oklahoma City shoots higher than 46.5% from the field, it is 18-2 overall.
- The Thunder are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at third.
- The 121.2 points per game the Thunder average are 5.1 more points than the Nets allow (116.1).
- When Oklahoma City scores more than 116.1 points, it is 17-4.
Thunder Home & Away Comparison
- The Thunder are scoring 124.3 points per game at home. On the road, they are averaging 117.2 points per contest.
- Oklahoma City is ceding 116.3 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 108.5.
- At home, the Thunder are draining 12.8 treys per game, which is the same number they are averaging on the road. They sport a lower three-point percentage at home (37%) compared to in away games (40.9%).
Thunder Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jaylin Williams
|Questionable
|Hip
