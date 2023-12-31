The injury report for the Oklahoma City Thunder (21-9) ahead of their matchup with the Brooklyn Nets (15-17) currently has just one player. The matchup begins at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 from Paycom Center.

The Thunder head into this matchup following a 119-93 victory against the Nuggets on Friday. In the win, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 40 points.

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jaylin Williams PF Questionable Hip 3.6 3.4 1.4

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Nets Injuries: Lonnie Walker IV: Out (Hamstring), Ben Simmons: Out (Back)

Thunder vs. Nets Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: BSOK and YES

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

