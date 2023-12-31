Thunder vs. Nets Injury Report Today - December 31
The injury report for the Oklahoma City Thunder (21-9) ahead of their matchup with the Brooklyn Nets (15-17) currently has just one player. The matchup begins at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 from Paycom Center.
The Thunder head into this matchup following a 119-93 victory against the Nuggets on Friday. In the win, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 40 points.
Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jaylin Williams
|PF
|Questionable
|Hip
|3.6
|3.4
|1.4
Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today
Nets Injuries: Lonnie Walker IV: Out (Hamstring), Ben Simmons: Out (Back)
Thunder vs. Nets Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: BSOK and YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
