At Paycom Center on Sunday, December 31, 2023, the Oklahoma City Thunder (21-9) will try to extend a three-game winning run when they host the Brooklyn Nets (15-17) at 7:00 PM ET. The contest airs on BSOK and YES.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Thunder vs. Nets matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Thunder vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and YES

BSOK and YES Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Thunder vs. Nets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Thunder vs Nets Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Thunder vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Thunder are outscoring opponents by 8.3 points per game with a +249 scoring differential overall. They put up 121.2 points per game (fifth in the NBA) and give up 112.9 per outing (11th in the league).

The Nets score 115.8 points per game (12th in NBA) and allow 116.1 (20th in league) for a -9 scoring differential overall.

These two teams average a combined 237 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Combined, these teams give up 229 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Oklahoma City has covered 22 times in 30 matchups with a spread this season.

Brooklyn has compiled an 18-14-0 record against the spread this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Thunder and Nets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Thunder +3000 +1600 - Nets +30000 +15000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.