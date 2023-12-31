Thunder vs. Nets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 31
At Paycom Center on Sunday, December 31, 2023, the Oklahoma City Thunder (21-9) will try to extend a three-game winning run when they host the Brooklyn Nets (15-17) at 7:00 PM ET. The contest airs on BSOK and YES.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Thunder vs. Nets matchup.
Thunder vs. Nets Game Info
- Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOK and YES
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Venue: Paycom Center
Thunder vs. Nets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Thunder Moneyline
|Nets Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Thunder (-7.5)
|237.5
|-350
|+260
|FanDuel
|Thunder (-8)
|235.5
|-330
|+265
Thunder vs Nets Additional Info
Thunder vs. Nets Betting Trends
- The Thunder are outscoring opponents by 8.3 points per game with a +249 scoring differential overall. They put up 121.2 points per game (fifth in the NBA) and give up 112.9 per outing (11th in the league).
- The Nets score 115.8 points per game (12th in NBA) and allow 116.1 (20th in league) for a -9 scoring differential overall.
- These two teams average a combined 237 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
- Combined, these teams give up 229 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
- Oklahoma City has covered 22 times in 30 matchups with a spread this season.
- Brooklyn has compiled an 18-14-0 record against the spread this year.
Thunder and Nets NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Thunder
|+3000
|+1600
|-
|Nets
|+30000
|+15000
|-
