Looking for an updated view of the Summit League and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. St. Thomas

Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 22-6

10-5 | 22-6 Overall Rank: 129th

129th Strength of Schedule Rank: 306th

306th Last Game: W 77-56 vs UMKC

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Idaho

@ Idaho Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Denver

Current Record: 9-6 | Projected Record: 17-10

9-6 | 17-10 Overall Rank: 171st

171st Strength of Schedule Rank: 187th

187th Last Game: L 89-86 vs Oral Roberts

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Idaho State

Idaho State Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

9:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: Altitude Sports (Watch on Fubo)

3. South Dakota State

Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 16-12

7-7 | 16-12 Overall Rank: 181st

181st Strength of Schedule Rank: 126th

126th Last Game: W 80-61 vs North Dakota

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Weber State

@ Weber State Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Oral Roberts

Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 15-11

6-7 | 15-11 Overall Rank: 184th

184th Strength of Schedule Rank: 57th

57th Last Game: W 89-86 vs Denver

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Montana State

@ Montana State Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

9:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. North Dakota State

Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 8-20

7-7 | 8-20 Overall Rank: 251st

251st Strength of Schedule Rank: 134th

134th Last Game: L 75-66 vs South Dakota

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Montana

Montana Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: Summit League Network

6. Omaha

Current Record: 7-8 | Projected Record: 9-18

7-8 | 9-18 Overall Rank: 255th

255th Strength of Schedule Rank: 269th

269th Last Game: W 67-51 vs South Dakota

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Northern Arizona

Northern Arizona Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: Summit League Network

7. UMKC

Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 9-19

6-9 | 9-19 Overall Rank: 261st

261st Strength of Schedule Rank: 191st

191st Last Game: L 77-56 vs St. Thomas

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Sacramento State

@ Sacramento State Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. North Dakota

Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 9-19

8-7 | 9-19 Overall Rank: 294th

294th Strength of Schedule Rank: 310th

310th Last Game: L 80-61 vs South Dakota State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Northern Colorado

Northern Colorado Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: Summit League Network

9. South Dakota

Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 6-22

8-7 | 6-22 Overall Rank: 320th

320th Strength of Schedule Rank: 342nd

342nd Last Game: L 67-51 vs Omaha

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game