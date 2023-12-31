The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-8, 1-0 OVC) will host the Morehead State Eagles (9-4, 0-0 OVC) after victories in four straight home games. It begins at 4:15 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Morehead State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:15 PM ET
  • Where: Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Southeast Missouri State Stats Insights

  • The Redhawks are shooting 42.0% from the field, 5.3% higher than the 36.7% the Eagles' opponents have shot this season.
  • Southeast Missouri State has compiled a 5-5 straight-up record in games it shoots above 36.7% from the field.
  • The Redhawks are the 284th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles sit at 11th.
  • The Redhawks' 71.3 points per game are 7.9 more points than the 63.4 the Eagles give up to opponents.
  • Southeast Missouri State has put together a 5-4 record in games it scores more than 63.4 points.

Southeast Missouri State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Southeast Missouri State scores 81.0 points per game. On the road, it scores 61.2.
  • In 2023-24 the Redhawks are giving up 17.4 fewer points per game at home (65.8) than on the road (83.2).
  • Southeast Missouri State drains more 3-pointers at home (8.2 per game) than away (6.0). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.9%) than away (27.7%).

Southeast Missouri State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 Lindsey Wilson W 87-59 Show Me Center
12/21/2023 @ Illinois State L 85-64 Redbird Arena
12/29/2023 Southern Indiana W 93-91 Show Me Center
12/31/2023 Morehead State - Show Me Center
1/4/2024 @ Western Illinois - Western Hall
1/6/2024 Bethel (TN) - Show Me Center

