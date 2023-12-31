The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-8, 1-0 OVC) will host the Morehead State Eagles (9-4, 0-0 OVC) after victories in four straight home games. It begins at 4:15 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Morehead State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:15 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:15 PM ET Where: Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Southeast Missouri State Stats Insights

The Redhawks are shooting 42.0% from the field, 5.3% higher than the 36.7% the Eagles' opponents have shot this season.

Southeast Missouri State has compiled a 5-5 straight-up record in games it shoots above 36.7% from the field.

The Redhawks are the 284th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles sit at 11th.

The Redhawks' 71.3 points per game are 7.9 more points than the 63.4 the Eagles give up to opponents.

Southeast Missouri State has put together a 5-4 record in games it scores more than 63.4 points.

Southeast Missouri State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Southeast Missouri State scores 81.0 points per game. On the road, it scores 61.2.

In 2023-24 the Redhawks are giving up 17.4 fewer points per game at home (65.8) than on the road (83.2).

Southeast Missouri State drains more 3-pointers at home (8.2 per game) than away (6.0). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.9%) than away (27.7%).

Southeast Missouri State Upcoming Schedule