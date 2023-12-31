Who’s the Best Team in the OVC? See our Weekly Women's OVC Power Rankings
Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the OVC, and which teams are in the cellar? To get you caught up on where each team stands, take a look at our college basketball power rankings below.
OVC Power Rankings
1. Western Illinois
- Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 20-5
- Overall Rank: 197th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 358th
- Last Game: W 81-75 vs SIU-Edwardsville
Next Game
- Opponent: Southeast Missouri State
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
2. Morehead State
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 16-10
- Overall Rank: 205th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 118th
- Last Game: W 64-61 vs Southeast Missouri State
Next Game
- Opponent: Tennessee Tech
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
3. UT Martin
- Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 17-11
- Overall Rank: 213th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 187th
- Last Game: W 67-58 vs Tennessee Tech
Next Game
- Opponent: Eastern Illinois
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
4. Southern Indiana
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 16-10
- Overall Rank: 227th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 246th
- Last Game: W 71-68 vs Lindenwood (MO)
Next Game
- Opponent: Tennessee State
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
5. Little Rock
- Current Record: 2-11 | Projected Record: 15-14
- Overall Rank: 240th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 54th
- Last Game: L 83-78 vs Tennessee State
Next Game
- Opponent: SIU-Edwardsville
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
6. Tennessee Tech
- Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 12-15
- Overall Rank: 254th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 238th
- Last Game: L 67-58 vs UT Martin
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Morehead State
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
7. Eastern Illinois
- Current Record: 4-10 | Projected Record: 11-20
- Overall Rank: 290th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 327th
- Last Game: W 80-74 vs SIU-Edwardsville
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UT Martin
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
8. Southeast Missouri State
- Current Record: 3-10 | Projected Record: 5-22
- Overall Rank: 304th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 226th
- Last Game: L 64-61 vs Morehead State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Western Illinois
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
9. SIU-Edwardsville
- Current Record: 3-12 | Projected Record: 5-25
- Overall Rank: 310th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 260th
- Last Game: L 81-75 vs Western Illinois
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Little Rock
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
10. Tennessee State
- Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 4-22
- Overall Rank: 322nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 267th
- Last Game: W 83-78 vs Little Rock
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Southern Indiana
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
11. Lindenwood (MO)
- Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 2-25
- Overall Rank: 338th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 284th
- Last Game: L 71-68 vs Southern Indiana
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Western Illinois
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
