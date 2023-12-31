The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-11, 0-1 OVC) are only 2.5-point underdogs as they try to end an eight-game road slide when they visit the Lindenwood Lions (6-7, 0-0 OVC) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Hyland Performance Arena. The matchup airs at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is 138.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Lindenwood vs. Southern Indiana Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Saint Charles, Missouri

Saint Charles, Missouri Venue: Hyland Performance Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lindenwood -2.5 138.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lindenwood Betting Records & Stats

Lindenwood and its opponents have gone over 138.5 combined points in five of nine games this season.

The average total in Lindenwood's matchups this year is 139, 0.5 more points than this game's over/under.

The Lions are 4-5-0 against the spread this season.

Lindenwood (4-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 44.4% of the time, 5.6% less often than Southern Indiana (5-5-0) this season.

Lindenwood vs. Southern Indiana Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lindenwood 5 55.6% 67.5 134.3 71.5 143.6 138.2 Southern Indiana 5 50% 66.8 134.3 72.1 143.6 144.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Lindenwood Insights & Trends

Lindenwood put together a 10-9-0 ATS record in conference play last year.

The 67.5 points per game the Lions average are the same as the Screaming Eagles allow.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Lindenwood vs. Southern Indiana Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lindenwood 4-5-0 0-0 5-4-0 Southern Indiana 5-5-0 5-3 4-6-0

Lindenwood vs. Southern Indiana Home/Away Splits

Lindenwood Southern Indiana 3-2 Home Record 3-3 1-5 Away Record 0-8 1-1-0 Home ATS Record 1-2-0 2-4-0 Away ATS Record 4-3-0 75.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.7 59.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.1 1-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-2-0 4-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.