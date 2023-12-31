Lindenwood vs. Southern Indiana December 31 Tickets & Start Time
The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (2-9, 0-0 OVC) meet a fellow OVC squad, the Lindenwood Lions (5-6, 0-0 OVC), on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Hyland Performance Arena. The game will tip off at 3:30 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
Lindenwood vs. Southern Indiana Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Lindenwood Players to Watch
- Keenon Cole: 18.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Darius Beane: 14.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jeremiah Talton: 7.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Colin Ruffin: 4.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Keith Haymon: 6.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Southern Indiana Players to Watch
- AJ Smith: 10.9 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jeremiah Hernandez: 13.2 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kiyron Powell: 6.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Jack Campion: 5.2 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jack Mielke: 8.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
Lindenwood vs. Southern Indiana Stat Comparison
|Lindenwood Rank
|Lindenwood AVG
|Southern Indiana AVG
|Southern Indiana Rank
|319th
|67.3
|Points Scored
|65.0
|342nd
|216th
|72.4
|Points Allowed
|71.7
|204th
|314th
|32.9
|Rebounds
|38.2
|113th
|241st
|8.4
|Off. Rebounds
|8.2
|260th
|344th
|5.0
|3pt Made
|6.5
|268th
|361st
|8.7
|Assists
|13.1
|211th
|188th
|11.9
|Turnovers
|13.7
|313th
