The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-11, 0-1 OVC) hope to break an eight-game road losing streak at the Lindenwood Lions (6-7, 0-0 OVC) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Lindenwood vs. Southern Indiana matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Lindenwood vs. Southern Indiana Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Hyland Performance Arena in Saint Charles, Missouri

Hyland Performance Arena in Saint Charles, Missouri How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lindenwood vs. Southern Indiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lindenwood Moneyline Southern Indiana Moneyline

Lindenwood vs. Southern Indiana Betting Trends

Lindenwood is 5-5-0 ATS this season.

Lions games have gone over the point total five out of 10 times this season.

Southern Indiana has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing six times.

A total of four Screaming Eagles games this season have hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.