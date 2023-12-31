The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-11, 0-1 OVC) hope to end an eight-game road losing skid at the Lindenwood Lions (6-7, 0-0 OVC) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Lindenwood vs. Southern Indiana Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: Hyland Performance Arena in Saint Charles, Missouri
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Lindenwood Stats Insights

  • This season, the Lions have a 41.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% higher than the 41.2% of shots the Screaming Eagles' opponents have made.
  • Lindenwood is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 41.2% from the field.
  • The Lions are the 324th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Screaming Eagles rank 126th.
  • The 67.5 points per game the Lions put up are the same as the Screaming Eagles allow.
  • When Lindenwood totals more than 72.1 points, it is 4-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Lindenwood Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Lindenwood has played better at home this year, averaging 75.6 points per game, compared to 59.5 per game on the road.
  • In 2023-24, the Lions are giving up 63 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are allowing 80.7.
  • When playing at home, Lindenwood is sinking 0.1 fewer threes per game (4.2) than in away games (4.3). It also sports a worse three-point percentage at home (24.4%) compared to away from home (25%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lindenwood Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 @ IUPUI W 73-67 Indiana Farmers Coliseum
12/19/2023 @ Missouri State L 79-57 Great Southern Bank Arena
12/22/2023 Rockford W 81-54 Hyland Performance Arena
12/31/2023 Southern Indiana - Hyland Performance Arena
1/6/2024 @ Western Illinois - Western Hall
1/11/2024 @ Southeast Missouri State - Show Me Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.