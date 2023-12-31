How to Watch Lindenwood vs. Southern Indiana on TV or Live Stream - December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-11, 0-1 OVC) hope to end an eight-game road losing skid at the Lindenwood Lions (6-7, 0-0 OVC) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET.
Lindenwood vs. Southern Indiana Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Hyland Performance Arena in Saint Charles, Missouri
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other OVC Games
Lindenwood Stats Insights
- This season, the Lions have a 41.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% higher than the 41.2% of shots the Screaming Eagles' opponents have made.
- Lindenwood is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 41.2% from the field.
- The Lions are the 324th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Screaming Eagles rank 126th.
- The 67.5 points per game the Lions put up are the same as the Screaming Eagles allow.
- When Lindenwood totals more than 72.1 points, it is 4-0.
Lindenwood Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Lindenwood has played better at home this year, averaging 75.6 points per game, compared to 59.5 per game on the road.
- In 2023-24, the Lions are giving up 63 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are allowing 80.7.
- When playing at home, Lindenwood is sinking 0.1 fewer threes per game (4.2) than in away games (4.3). It also sports a worse three-point percentage at home (24.4%) compared to away from home (25%).
Lindenwood Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ IUPUI
|W 73-67
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
|12/19/2023
|@ Missouri State
|L 79-57
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|12/22/2023
|Rockford
|W 81-54
|Hyland Performance Arena
|12/31/2023
|Southern Indiana
|-
|Hyland Performance Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Western Illinois
|-
|Western Hall
|1/11/2024
|@ Southeast Missouri State
|-
|Show Me Center
