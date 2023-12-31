The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-11, 0-1 OVC) hope to end an eight-game road losing skid at the Lindenwood Lions (6-7, 0-0 OVC) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET.

Lindenwood vs. Southern Indiana Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Hyland Performance Arena in Saint Charles, Missouri TV: ESPN+

Lindenwood Stats Insights

This season, the Lions have a 41.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% higher than the 41.2% of shots the Screaming Eagles' opponents have made.

Lindenwood is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 41.2% from the field.

The Lions are the 324th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Screaming Eagles rank 126th.

The 67.5 points per game the Lions put up are the same as the Screaming Eagles allow.

When Lindenwood totals more than 72.1 points, it is 4-0.

Lindenwood Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Lindenwood has played better at home this year, averaging 75.6 points per game, compared to 59.5 per game on the road.

In 2023-24, the Lions are giving up 63 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are allowing 80.7.

When playing at home, Lindenwood is sinking 0.1 fewer threes per game (4.2) than in away games (4.3). It also sports a worse three-point percentage at home (24.4%) compared to away from home (25%).

Lindenwood Upcoming Schedule