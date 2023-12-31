Sunday's game between the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-11, 0-1 OVC) and the Lindenwood Lions (6-7, 0-0 OVC) at Hyland Performance Arena should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-69, with Southern Indiana securing the victory. Game time is at 3:30 PM ET on December 31.

The game has no set line.

Lindenwood vs. Southern Indiana Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Saint Charles, Missouri Venue: Hyland Performance Arena

Lindenwood vs. Southern Indiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Indiana 70, Lindenwood 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Lindenwood vs. Southern Indiana

Computer Predicted Spread: Southern Indiana (-0.4)

Southern Indiana (-0.4) Computer Predicted Total: 139.1

Lindenwood is 4-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Southern Indiana's 5-5-0 ATS record. A total of five out of the Lions' games this season have hit the over, and four of the Screaming Eagles' games have gone over. Lindenwood is 4-5 against the spread and 2-7 overall over its last 10 games, while Southern Indiana has gone 5-5 against the spread and 0-10 overall.

Lindenwood Performance Insights

The Lions have a -51 scoring differential, falling short by 4.0 points per game. They're putting up 67.5 points per game to rank 321st in college basketball and are giving up 71.5 per outing to rank 197th in college basketball.

Lindenwood grabs 33.0 rebounds per game (321st in college basketball) while allowing 34.5 per outing to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 1.5 boards per game.

Lindenwood knocks down 4.7 three-pointers per game (352nd in college basketball), 2.9 fewer than its opponents (7.6). It is shooting 27.1% from deep (349th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 33.1%.

The Lions' 89.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 291st in college basketball, and the 94.4 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 290th in college basketball.

Lindenwood forces 11.8 turnovers per game (203rd in college basketball) while committing 11.6 (164th in college basketball action).

