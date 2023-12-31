The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (4-4) play a fellow OVC team, the Lindenwood (MO) Lions (2-7), on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Hyland Performance Arena. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET.

Lindenwood (MO) vs. Southern Indiana Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 31

Sunday, December 31 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Lindenwood (MO) Players to Watch

Ellie Brueggemann: 14.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

Mykayla Cunningham: 6.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Makayla Wallace: 6 PTS, 1.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK

Justis Odom: 6.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Mya Skoff: 6.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Southern Indiana Players to Watch

Vanessa Shafford: 14 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

Madison Webb: 9.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Meredith Raley: 10.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Tori Handley: 4.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Chloe Gannon: 6.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

