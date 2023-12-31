Sunday's contest between the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (6-5) and Lindenwood (MO) Lions (2-8) matching up at Hyland Performance Arena has a projected final score of 74-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Southern Indiana, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on December 31.

The Lions are coming off of a 100-45 loss to Minnesota in their last outing on Thursday.

Lindenwood (MO) vs. Southern Indiana Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Hyland Performance Arena in Saint Charles, Missouri

Lindenwood (MO) vs. Southern Indiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Indiana 74, Lindenwood (MO) 66

Other OVC Predictions

Lindenwood (MO) Schedule Analysis

The Lions defeated the Eastern Michigan Eagles in a 71-64 win on December 7. It was their best win of the season.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Lions are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 34th-most losses.

Lindenwood (MO) has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (three).

Lindenwood (MO) Leaders

Ellie Brueggemann: 14.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.1 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (31-for-78)

14.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.1 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (31-for-78) Makayla Wallace: 5.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40 FG%

5.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40 FG% Mykayla Cunningham: 6.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.7 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)

6.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.7 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10) Alyssa Nielsen: 6.3 PTS, 39 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)

6.3 PTS, 39 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10) Mary McGrath: 4.1 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26)

Lindenwood (MO) Performance Insights

The Lions average 67.8 points per game (156th in college basketball) while allowing 76.6 per contest (337th in college basketball). They have a -88 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 8.8 points per game.

In home games, the Lions are posting 17.8 more points per game (78.5) than they are away from home (60.7).

Lindenwood (MO) is giving up 71 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 9.3 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (80.3).

