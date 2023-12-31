According to oddsmakers, the Cincinnati Bengals (8-7) are 7-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Sunday, December 31, 2023 against the Kansas City Chiefs (9-6). This contest has a point total of 44.5.

Before the Chiefs take on the Bengals, here are their recent betting insights and trends. The Bengals' betting trends and insights can be found below before they meet the Chiefs.

Chiefs vs. Bengals Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Kansas City Moneyline Cincinnati Moneyline BetMGM Chiefs (-7) 44.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Chiefs (-7) 44.5 -330 +265 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Kansas City vs. Cincinnati Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri TV Info: CBS

Chiefs vs. Bengals Betting Insights

Kansas City has gone 8-7-0 ATS this season.

The Chiefs' ATS record as 7-point favorites or more is 4-3.

Five of Kansas City's 15 games with a set total have hit the over (33.3%).

Against the spread, Cincinnati is 6-7-2 this year.

The Bengals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 7-point underdog or greater this season.

Cincinnati has seen nine of its 15 games go over the point total.

Chiefs Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Noah Gray - - - - 11.5 (-115) - Travis Kelce - - - - 62.5 (-118) - Patrick Mahomes II 263.5 (-115) - - - - - Rashee Rice - - - - 63.5 (-115) - Marquez Valdes-Scantling - - - - 14.5 (-111) - Justin Watson - - - - 21.5 (-118) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

