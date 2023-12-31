Entering this week's action, the Kansas City Chiefs (9-6) have 11 players currently listed on the injury report as they meet the Cincinnati Bengals (8-7) on Sunday, December 31 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, with the opening kick at 4:25 PM .

The Chiefs enter this matchup following a 20-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in their last outing.

The Bengals' last game was a 34-11 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Isiah Pacheco RB Concussion Probable Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB Illness Questionable Kadarius Toney WR Hip Out Mecole Hardman WR Thumb Probable Donovan Smith OT Neck Out Jaylen Watson CB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Charles Omenihu DE Groin Full Participation In Practice L'Jarius Sneed CB Calf Questionable Trent McDuffie CB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Mike Edwards S Knee Full Participation In Practice Trey Smith OG Ankle Limited Participation In Practice

Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Joe Mixon RB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Ja'Marr Chase WR Shoulder Questionable Cam Taylor-Britt CB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Jalen Davis CB Groin Questionable Mitchell Wilcox TE Foot Limited Participation In Practice

Chiefs vs. Bengals Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

TV Info: CBS

Chiefs Season Insights

The Chiefs rank ninth in total offense this year (355.4 yards per game), but they've been playing really well on the defensive side of the ball, ranking second-best in the NFL with 287.3 yards allowed per game.

The Chiefs have the 11th-ranked offense this season (22.2 points per game), and they've been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking second-best with just 17.7 points allowed per game.

The Chiefs have been surging on both offense and defense in the passing game, ranking fourth-best in passing offense (253.5 passing yards per game) and second-best in passing defense (173.8 passing yards allowed per game).

Kansas City ranks 20th in run offense (101.9 rushing yards per game) and 18th in run defense (113.5 rushing yards allowed per game) this season.

The Chiefs have forced 16 total turnovers (24th in NFL) this season and have turned it over 26 times (27th in NFL) for a turnover margin of -10, the second-worst in the NFL.

Chiefs vs. Bengals Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Chiefs (-6.5)

Chiefs (-6.5) Moneyline: Chiefs (-300), Bengals (+230)

Chiefs (-300), Bengals (+230) Total: 44 points

