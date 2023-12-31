Chet Holmgren and the rest of the Oklahoma City Thunder will be facing off versus the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 119-93 win against the Nuggets, Holmgren put up 24 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

In this piece we'll examine Holmgren's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Chet Holmgren Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 17.7 19.3 Rebounds 8.5 7.7 7.4 Assists 2.5 2.5 2.3 PRA -- 27.9 29 PR -- 25.4 26.7 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.7



Chet Holmgren Insights vs. the Nets

Holmgren is responsible for taking 13.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 12.1 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 12.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.6 per game.

Holmgren's opponents, the Nets, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 101.2 possessions per game, while his Thunder rank 27th in possessions per game with 103.6.

Defensively, the Nets are ranked 19th in the league, allowing 116.1 points per contest.

On the boards, the Nets are ranked 21st in the league, giving up 44.3 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Nets have given up 26.2 per game, 13th in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Nets have conceded 13.9 makes per game, 24th in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.